Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 62,635 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 111,848.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,635 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 183.8% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,455,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,185 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,725,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,906,000 after buying an additional 753,354 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,340,000 after buying an additional 625,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,641,000 after buying an additional 449,062 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.12. The company had a trading volume of 38,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,686. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.74.

