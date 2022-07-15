Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,368 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,308. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.27. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.48 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.