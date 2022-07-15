Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $296.98

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $296.98 and last traded at $297.75, with a volume of 10588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $304.56.

COO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.78.

The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.35 and a 200 day moving average of $374.64.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

