Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 248,400 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the June 15th total of 510,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 3.9 %

CTTAF traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.88. The company had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average of $80.71. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $143.32.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

