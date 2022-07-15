ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,273 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,246.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,641 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.61. The company had a trading volume of 690,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,699,448. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.93. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

