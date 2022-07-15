ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Raised by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,925 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 2.1% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,327,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $168,033,000 after acquiring an additional 59,037 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP traded down $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $81.37. The company had a trading volume of 574,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,699,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

