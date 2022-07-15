Conduit (LON:CRE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $381.57

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 381.57 ($4.54) and traded as low as GBX 327.50 ($3.90). Conduit shares last traded at GBX 330 ($3.92), with a volume of 65,742 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.76) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($7.31) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research note on Monday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conduit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 536.25 ($6.38).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 340.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 380.86. The company has a market capitalization of £537.43 million and a PE ratio of -15.75.

In other Conduit news, insider Trevor Carvey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 347 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of £34,700 ($41,270.22).

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

