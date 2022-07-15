Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.38-$2.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.54.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAG. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.89.

CAG stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.61. 57,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,677,026. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average is $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $202,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

