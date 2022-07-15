Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Short Interest Update

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Computer Services Trading Down 1.3 %

CSVI stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,490. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.38. Computer Services has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $63.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.07.

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.95 million for the quarter. Computer Services had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 19.37%.

Computer Services Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Services

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Computer Services’s payout ratio is 47.58%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Computer Services stock. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Computer Services worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

