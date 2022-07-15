Compass Point Upgrades Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) to Buy

Compass Point upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.81.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $38.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter worth $69,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

