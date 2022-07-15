Compass Point Upgrades Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) to Buy

Compass Point upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Raymond James raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.81.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $38.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
