Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the June 15th total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($15.94) to GBX 1,500 ($17.84) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($24.38) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.19) to GBX 2,100 ($24.98) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($20.81) to GBX 1,825 ($21.71) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,915.00.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,085. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22. Compass Group has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

Compass Group Cuts Dividend

About Compass Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%.

(Get Rating)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.