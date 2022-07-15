Comparing Gold Reserve (GDRZF) and Its Competitors

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) is one of 109 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Gold Reserve to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Reserve and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Reserve N/A -16.65% -16.45% Gold Reserve Competitors -117.98% 1.68% 1.17%

Volatility and Risk

Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Reserve’s rivals have a beta of 1.44, suggesting that their average stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Reserve $90,000.00 -$10.60 million -8.18 Gold Reserve Competitors $1.48 billion $109.75 million -8,621.45

This table compares Gold Reserve and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gold Reserve’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gold Reserve. Gold Reserve is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gold Reserve and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A Gold Reserve Competitors 496 2794 3636 78 2.47

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 87.70%. Given Gold Reserve’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gold Reserve has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gold Reserve rivals beat Gold Reserve on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

