Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Takes $216,000 Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRR. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $37.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,959. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.72.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.