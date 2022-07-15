Collateral Pay Hits Market Capitalization of $174,712.64 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $174,712.64 and $45.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00063454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

