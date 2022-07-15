Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Bought by Columbia Advisory Partners LLC

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 61.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global comprises about 0.3% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 177.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 73.7% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 10,254 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $9,190,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $1,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.08. 231,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,429,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 30,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $67,983,746.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 30,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,983,746.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.71.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

