Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) PT Lowered to $21.00

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Cowen from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 73.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Codexis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $12.07 on Friday. Codexis has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $788.22 million, a P/E ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $396,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Codexis by 13.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,486,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,917,000 after acquiring an additional 543,936 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Codexis by 14.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,473,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,375,000 after purchasing an additional 276,664 shares in the last quarter.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

