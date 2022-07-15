Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 82.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Codexis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

CDXS traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $12.07. 459,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,476. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73. Codexis has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $42.01. The company has a market cap of $788.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 1.90.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $396,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,312,000 after buying an additional 204,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Codexis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,885,000 after purchasing an additional 38,494 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,486,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,917,000 after purchasing an additional 543,936 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Codexis by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,632,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,899,000 after purchasing an additional 231,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,758,000 after purchasing an additional 168,952 shares in the last quarter.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

