Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 6,603 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,603 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Hedge Fund Trading

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $170.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

