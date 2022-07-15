Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 398 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NextEra Energy Hedge Fund Trading

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $79.04 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.