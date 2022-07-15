Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 2,145 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $27,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

