Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $820,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.94.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock worth $344,066,066. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $326.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $334.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $308.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

