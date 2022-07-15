Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Lowers Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $11,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,765.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,285,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,394,000 after buying an additional 6,066,127 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,204,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,764 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 90,373,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,811 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,431.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,142,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,004 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,608,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $50.52 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $60.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.22.

