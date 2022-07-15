Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. TheStreet lowered Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $193.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.13. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $190.54 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.