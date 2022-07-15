Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Cuts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.73.

American Tower stock opened at $256.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.24. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.43 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

