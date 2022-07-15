Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $350.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $360.14 and a 200 day moving average of $391.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

