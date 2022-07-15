Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires 166 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,789 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $252.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.25 and its 200 day moving average is $248.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

