CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $375.07

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 375.07 ($4.46) and traded as high as GBX 399.24 ($4.75). CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 385 ($4.58), with a volume of 2,074 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

The firm has a market cap of £62.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,571.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 374.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 379.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 8.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from CML Microsystems’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. CML Microsystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About CML Microsystems (LON:CML)

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

