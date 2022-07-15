CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $375.07

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 375.07 ($4.46) and traded as high as GBX 399.24 ($4.75). CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 385 ($4.58), with a volume of 2,074 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.
The firm has a market cap of £62.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,571.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 374.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 379.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 8.92.
About CML Microsystems (LON:CML)
CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.
