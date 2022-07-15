CLS (LON:CLI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $210.43

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 210.43 ($2.50) and traded as low as GBX 201 ($2.39). CLS shares last traded at GBX 201 ($2.39), with a volume of 314,822 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.92) price target on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get CLS alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 213.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 210.30. The company has a market capitalization of £801.76 million and a PE ratio of 685.52.

In related news, insider William Holland bought 4,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £7,981.12 ($9,492.29). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,214 shares of company stock valued at $828,270.

About CLS (LON:CLI)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.