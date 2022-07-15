Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Shares Up 7.3%

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.93. 149,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 186,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Clene to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93.

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clene Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 74,610 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $187,271.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,422,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,216.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Matlin bought 132,891 shares of Clene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $400,001.91. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,844,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,551,306.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 373,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,745. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Clene by 52.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21,666 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clene during the first quarter worth $70,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Clene by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Clene by 193.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clene by 23.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

