Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,158 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $32,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,171,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.68.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $8.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.77. 33,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,867. The company has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $282.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.40.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total transaction of $969,728.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,861,922.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total transaction of $969,728.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,861,922.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,825 shares of company stock valued at $38,452,803 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

