Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,000 shares, a growth of 371.8% from the June 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of CHGCY stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.27. 65,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,341. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35.
About Chugai Pharmaceutical
