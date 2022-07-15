Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,000 shares, a growth of 371.8% from the June 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CHGCY stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.27. 65,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,341. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, Gazyva, and Xeloda; osteoporosis, including Actemra, Edirol, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and neurology/other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, and Enspryng.

