Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Chubb by 690.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Chubb by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.08.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $183.32 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $159.47 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.77 and a 200-day moving average of $203.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

