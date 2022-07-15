Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $108.70

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $108.70 and last traded at $110.90, with a volume of 268898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.51.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.69.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 119.10%. The business had revenue of $257.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 15.97%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $45,021.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,921.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

