Choate Investment Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 0.4% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.2% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.18. 5,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,602. The firm has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.26.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

