Choate Investment Advisors Purchases 341 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Agincourt Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,969,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,796,000 after acquiring an additional 518,659 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,135.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 484,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,067,000 after acquiring an additional 445,424 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,938,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,897,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.14. 36,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,506. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.40.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

