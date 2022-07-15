Choate Investment Advisors Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.98. 30,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,133,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.69 and a 200 day moving average of $171.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.52.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

