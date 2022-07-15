Choate Investment Advisors Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors owned about 0.07% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.79. The stock had a trading volume of 26,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,945. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $62.73. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

