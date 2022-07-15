Choate Investment Advisors Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after buying an additional 38,949 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.7 %

Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.98. 23,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,884. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.63.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.88.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.