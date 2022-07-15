Choate Investment Advisors Decreases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $166,275,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,383,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,532 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.21. 159,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,335,100. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $153.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

