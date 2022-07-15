Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 1,847 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 947,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF comprises about 5.6% of Choate Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Choate Investment Advisors owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $105,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,525,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 15,590.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 314,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,027,000 after acquiring an additional 312,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 83.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,679,000 after buying an additional 92,539 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 662,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,992,000 after buying an additional 42,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,948,000 after buying an additional 40,346 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPYX traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $92.54. 31,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,853. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.40. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $118.99.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.