China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,713,000 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the June 15th total of 3,658,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,710.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRWOF remained flat at $0.66 during midday trading on Friday. China Railway Group has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61.

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

