China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,713,000 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the June 15th total of 3,658,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,710.0 days.
China Railway Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CRWOF remained flat at $0.66 during midday trading on Friday. China Railway Group has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61.
China Railway Group Company Profile
