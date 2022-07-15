China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Shares Down 0.3%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKYGet Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2378 per share. This represents a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

