Chico Wealth RIA Purchases Shares of 17,700 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 3.2% of Chico Wealth RIA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of META traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.15. 940,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,162,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.13.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,298 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.56.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

