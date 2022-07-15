Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHGG. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.18.

Chegg stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Chegg has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $90.50.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $202.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.98 million. Chegg had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,324,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,214,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 60.5% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,256,000 after purchasing an additional 979,467 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,405,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,161,000.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

