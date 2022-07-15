Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CIAFF. Raymond James reduced their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Shares of CIAFF opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. Champion Iron has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $6.02.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.