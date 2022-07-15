CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $104.46

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$104.46 and traded as low as C$104.26. CGI shares last traded at C$105.88, with a volume of 441,378 shares changing hands.

GIB.A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CGI from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale upgraded CGI to a “buy” rating and set a C$119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$130.00 price objective on CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$125.70.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$103.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$104.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38. The firm has a market cap of C$25.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.19.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

