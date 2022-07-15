Ceres (CERES) Trading Down 17.6% This Week

Ceres (CERES) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 15th. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for about $26.40 or 0.00126152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ceres has a total market cap of $145,528.62 and approximately $4,023.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ceres has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00055373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00025693 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001906 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

