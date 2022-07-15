Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46. Century Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.62 and a quick ratio of 16.62.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.