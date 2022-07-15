Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CENTA stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $954.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CENTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,035,000 after buying an additional 46,743 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

