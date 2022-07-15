Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Trading 7.5% Higher

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.72 and last traded at $28.72. 28,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 704,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Up 8.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.49.

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 1,860.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.